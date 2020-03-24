Share:

KARACHI - In the light of the current crisis, arising out of the spread of COVID-19, the K-Electric has decided to extend further relief to the industrial sector by deferring the collection of the Industrial Support Package (ISPA) arrears till the end of April. Accordingly, the arrears will not be collected in the monthly bills till April 30, 2020.

According to the statement issued here on Monday, the power utility, while reiterating its commitment to providing relief to the consumers during these difficult times, has already extended the due date for those residential consumers, who are likely to be most affected by the citywide lockdown and has suspended its annual preventive maintenance activities and extended load-shed exemption to all parts of the city.

The power utility, which takes all its decisions in accordance with the protocols of the Ministry of Energy and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), has taken this decision in order to provide relief to the industrial sector, adds the statement. Furthermore, the current bill of March 2020 may be paid without ISPA arrears and will be payable before March 31, 2020, without any late payment surcharge.