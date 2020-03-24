Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Mon­day reported seven more cases of corona­virus, raising the tally to 38 so far.

Also, the provincial government an­nounced holidays for one week. KP has so far reported three deaths due to the coro­navirus. Chief Minister’s Advisor on Infor­mation and Public Relations and Provin­cial Focal Person for Coronavirus, Ajmal Wazir, said the KP government had al­ready stopped public transport.

About the fresh cases, Ajmal Wazir said three cases were reported from Peshawar, two from Mansehra and one each from Buner and Karak districts.

According to sources, authorities are perturbed about the results of the swabs of 250 patients, who had recently re­turned from Iran and were quarantined in Dera Ismail Khan district. Their results are likely to be released today by the KMU.

Ajmal Wazir also said, the provincial government has received 132 more pil­grims from Dera Ghazi Khan. They were quarantined in the spacious building of Provincial Health Services Academy locat­ed in Dauranpur area of Peshawar district.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown was witnessed in Peshawar due to the spread of coronavirus, however, groceries and pharmacies remained open to provide es­sential items to people.

Major commercial centers, shopping malls and restaurants in inner city have been closed leading to suspension of routine activities in areas of Meena Ba­zar, Shaheen Bazaar, Jhanda Bazar, Kisa Khwani, Khyber Bazaar, Kohat Gate, Sar­ki Gate, Phando Road, Dalazak Road, G.T.Road, University Road, Board Bazar, Hayatabad and Karkhano market.

Some of pharmacy shops, grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops were opened de­spite of gazetted holiday of March 23rd which was celebrated as National Day.

The ceremonies and special parade were also postponed due to corona virus and people spend their leisure time in­doors at their in their homes.

It may be recalled that the provincial government had announced the closure of markets and shopping malls for three days from March 22 to 24 as par precau­tionary measures being against the coro­navirus.

On the other hand, partial violation of seven-day ban on public transport be­tween the districts has also been wit­nessed. The transporters defy ban by picking passengers from the extreme of district limit and dropping them on the limits of other districts. The passengers were seen reaching to their destination inside the limits of district on foot.

The Peshawar Traffic Police taking ac­tion against violators shut down parking spaces in General Bus Stand, Haji Camp and Kohat Bus Stand and impounded sev­eral vehicles.