LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan co-chaired a meeting here on Monday to discuss operational matters regarding enforcement of 14-day partial lockdown in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by GOC 10 Division Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, GOC 11 Division Maj. Gen. Muhammad Yousaf, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), health secretaries and others.

Punjab government has called the army to assist civil administration under article 245 of the Constitution. Army and Rangers have already taken control of some cities in South Punjab to enforce the government’s decree on coronavirus.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the participants agreed to hold more meetings in the coming days to ensure coordinated efforts to combat the deadly disease.

According to an official handout, the meeting had a detailed review of steps being taken to overcome coronavirus as well as the arrangements made for the treatment of patients. The participants agreed to employ every possible step for saving valuable lives of the people.

It was decided that collective steps would be taken to ensure hundred per cent implementation on government’s measures.

Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan said that full cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus as it was a problem the solution to which needed joint efforts.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government had sought help from the army, adding that armed forces had always extended its full support in difficult times. “The military and the political leadership will deal with this challenge in a befitting manner. All the resources of the Punjab government are available to counter the coronavirus pandemic”, the handout quoted the chief minister as having said.