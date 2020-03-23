Share:

COVID-19

Coronavirus is a virus which has erupted in China recently; and spreading extremely fast. Until now, China, the mainland of the virus, topped the list of the death due to novel covid-19 followed by South Korea. If it had been controlled earlier we might not have suffered so much.

It is deplorable that World Health Organisation did not take action before it should have been taken; now the virus is marching beyond the borders of many countries including Pakistan with two cases The symptoms of the infections include respiratory symptoms, fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath, If it is severe then it can lead to pneumonia as well; furthermore, its symptoms and signs are severe acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure. More worryingly, it is pivotal to mention that this virus vaccine is not available yet. And the demand of mask rose as the virus founded in Pakistan.

Instead of making people in quarantine the virus has come in the country it is beyond our understanding, if the virus come from any border terrain then it can be perceived that border is so long. To this, the government of Pakistan and the people of the country should not lose their hope and continue their work as they are working because still it can be controlled if we take initial step to halt the virus from our neighbours and to lock the all airports flight which are coming or going to another country especially the affected ones. It is our luck that we have a young generation in our country and should be strong in their faith that the virus cannot do anything to them, be strong and healthy and avoid redundant travel and unhealthy, crispy and oily food.

ABRAR MOOSA PESHBEEN,

Karachi.

Poverty in Pakistan

Between 1980 and 2016, the average income of the bottom 50 percent of earners nearly doubled, as this group captured 12% of growth in global GDP.

The number of those living on less than $1.90 a day the world bank’s threshold for “extreme poverty” has been dropped by more than half since 1990, from nearly two billion to around 700 million. Never before in human history have so much people been lifted out of poverty so quickly.

However, in such a scenario, Pakistan reduced its poverty. According to World Bank (WB), poverty in Pakistan fell from 64.3% in 2002 to 29.5% in 2014. As of 2018, poverty ratio was 31.3% but Pakistan’s renowned economist Dr Hafiz A Pasha claimed that when PTI government came into power, the poverty ratio which was 31.3% in June 2018 has sharply jumped to over 40% in 2020.

In absolute terms, people living in poverty which increased from 69 million in June 2018 to 87 million by June 2020, indicates 26% increase in poverty or an addition of 18 million people in first two years of this Tabdeeli Sarkar.

Meanwhile this rise in poverty is the result of poor governance and slow economic growth. A large number of people in our country do not have a proper place to live, this miserable condition has given birth to an increase in beggars and needy people.

The government should take effective steps to reduce poverty. It should, for example, provide credit facilities and use labour-intensive techniques of production to reduce poverty.

SYED TAHIR RASHDI,

Shahdadpur.

Coronavirus

“Every truth has two sides; it is well to look at both, before we commit ourselves to either.”

As the causes and treatments for coronavirus are yet unknown to the doctors, researchers and the scientist we should not consider it only an epidemic, it could be biological weapon as well. If we trace its history back to World War II Japan attacked China and more than 500 million people died of infectious diseases.

Several tens and thousands of people died due to deliberate release of pathogens, toxins. Biological weapons can be used to target particular group of people or entire population. Keeping in view the current situation in China and the damage it (COVID-19) has caused to the world’s second largest economy and leading trading nation, it should not be considered as is epidemic only.

The economic fallout from coronavirus has also threatened the global growth. The shortage of the products and parts from China is affecting companies around the world. In addition to this it has threatened all parts of the world including Pakistan and everyone is afraid of this alien virus.

If this situation continues, we will have to face inflation in the products we import from China. This inflation will also be observed in medicine and medical facilities.

For example, in Karachi the price of masks surged in the city on Thursday after Pakistan confirmed its two first cases of the novel COVID-19. A box of ordinary surgical mask which would have ordinary cost somewhere between Rs300-400 was being sold for more than Rs2,000. I request our Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of this matter.

RAFIA AHAD,

Multan.