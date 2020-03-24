Share:

Gujranwala - A Model Court awarded death sentence on three counts to an accused involved in rape and murder of a minor girl. According to FIR, convict Abdul Ghani, 60, kidnapped an eight-year- old girl Maryam and took her to his home, where he raped the girl and hanged her to death in November, 2019. After completion of hearing process and arguments from both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed Sapra announced death sentence on three counts to the convict and also imposed a fine of Rs one million to the accused.