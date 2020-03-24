Share:

Rawalpindi-Two unidentified dacoits on Mondayshot dead a youngster after snatching mobile from his brother at KachiAbadi, within limits of Police Station Westridge.

The deceased was identified as Zulqarnain. Police registered a case against dacoits and started investigation.

According to details, a 20-year-old boy Danish along with his brother Zulqarnain was sitting on a motorcycle parked outside his house and playing games on a mobile phone at 10pm on Sunday when two armed dacoits appeared from somewhere. The dacoits approached Danish and snatched mobile phone from him.

Danish tried to chase the dacoits who were advancing to their motorcycle to flee when a dacoit turned towards him and started firing. A bullet hit Zulqarnain injuring him critically.

After committing crime, the dacoits threw the mobile phone on road and managed to flee from the scene while locals put the injured boy in a private car to shift him to hospital. However, the youngster died before reaching hospital.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police including SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran and SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar reached at the spot and cordoned off the area besides collecting evidences from the crime scene.

A murder case was registered against the dacoits by police.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounis had taken notice of the street crime and tasked SP Rawal to trace out the fleeing dacoits.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits stormed into a grocery store within limits of PS Westridge and made the shopkeepers and customers hostage on gunpoint.

The dacoits later on collected cash, grocery items, masks, sanitizers and other valuables and also tortured the shop keepers over showing resistance.

Dacoits fled after burgling the grocery story.

A police party, on receiving information, also reached at the spot and recorded statements of the shopkeepers and other eyewitnesses.

According to police spokesman, the police investigators have obtained the CCTV footage to identify the dacoits besides filing a case against them.

On the other hand, police, during a massive crackdown across the district, have detained hundreds of shopkeepers over violation of government orders of closing businesses to avert spread of coronavirus, informed a police spokesman.

He said the raids were conducted by divisional SPs Syed Ali, RaiMazhar and Zia Uddin in their divisions following the orders of CPO Muhammad AhsanYounis. He said police also registered cases against the violators.

He said in yet another action against the violators, police raided marriage ceremonies in Gujar Khan and DhalaKasala and held the organisers.

Cases were registered against the accused in police stations Chontra and Gujar Khan. CPO, in a statement, said crackdown will be continued across the district as per government orders.