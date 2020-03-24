Share:

PESHAWAR - KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Set­tlement, Iqbal Wazir Monday visited Quaran­tine Centres at D.I. Khan, FR D.I. Khan Drazinda and Bakakhel IDPs’ camp and inspected an­ti-COVID-19 facilities available in these centres.

The higher authorities of the Provincial Disas­ter Management Authority (PDMA) also accom­panied the minister.

Briefing the ministers, authorities at Quaran­tine Centres and Bakakhel IDPs’ camp told that all necessary facilities are available in these cen­tres and all precautionary measures are being followed while a vigorous awareness campaign was also being carried out. Doctors and other staff remained present on duty for 24/7 basis for combating Corona Virus.

The provincial minister while expressing sat­isfaction over facilities in Quarantine Centres di­rected the utilization of all available resources for the protection of the IDPs and other people of the province from the Corona Virus. He said that the whole machinery of the provincial government has been put on alert for combating of the virus.

The provincial minister said that Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan himself is monitoring all ar­rangements and also approved the recruitment of 1300 new Medical Officers for provision of medical facilities to the people.

He urged upon the people to avoid unnecessary roaming and strictly following of the precaution­ary measures proposed by the health experts. He said that adherence to precautionary measures is only solution to the abolition of the virus.

The Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement assured the people that the pro­vincial government is serious in the overcoming of the Corona Virus and urged the people to extend full cooperation to the government in this regard