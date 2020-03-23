Share:

KHANEWAL-Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, along with Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and MPA Malika Shahida Ahmed Hayat paid an unexpected visit and inspected corona isolation and HDU wards at District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal.

They reviewed the health measures in view of corona virus precautions. Later, accompanied by Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, the provincial minister, visited the quarantine center at Khanewal Public School Khanewal, and took a detailed overview of the facilities provided to coming expected patients of coronavirus. Later the deputy commissioner informed the provincial minister that arrangements were complete in 7 quarantine centers of district for treating the returnees from countries affected by the coronavirus. He again urged people to take precautionary measures and support government in fighting the coronavirus and avoid going outside unnecessarily.