Rahim yar Khan -Provincial Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari who has been tasked to review coronavirus situation in Rahim Yar Khan district has said that Punjab govt has fixed Rs8 billion for controlling coronavirus in Punjab and till now 19,000-bed quarantine centres have been completed throughout the Punjab. During his visit to Rahim Yar Khan the other day, he said govt of Punjab was fully aware of dangers regarding coronavirus and making all arrangements to eliminate this menace. He appealed to the masses to follow instructions issued by Punjab govt and stay at homes keeping close all shopping centres on Sunday and Monday. During g his tour, he visited quarantine centre of 250-bed set up in Islamia University and Khawaja Fareed IT University & isolation wards in Sh Zayed Hospital. During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad briefed the minister regarding controlling coronavirus in district Rahim Yar Khan and told him that there was no confirmed person of coronavirus.