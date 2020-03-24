Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 23rd March is the day when Muslims of the sub-continent, under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, expressed their unshakable resolve to create a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could live in accordance with their own traditions, values and culture.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while extending his warm wishes to the people of Pakistan said that just as through their indefatigable struggle and sincere commitment, our great leaders of the past made Pakistan a reality, in the same spirit we all would turn Pakistan into a prosperous and developed country. “Let us continue to put across our unwavering resolve to continue nourishing the legacy and heritage bequeathed to us by our founding fathers and by following their footsteps make our country a cradle of progress and prosperity,” Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said. Provincial minister for information said that the way our founding fathers had faced bravely the challenges in the past, “Likewise we will also not surrender no matter how big the challenges are.” He said that failure was not an option in the past, nor it would be ever.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that today the nation faced a big challenge in the form of coronavirus.

He said he had no doubt that we could not counter this challenge successfully if we work together courageously.

He said that Sindh government under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was working with untiring energy. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people of the province should have faith that they were in safe hands. The Minister said that whatever drastic decisions the government had taken so far, it had taken these decision with a sole purpose of protecting its people. He said that like through the cooperation of the people we would get rid of this pandemic soon.