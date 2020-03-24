Share:

LAHORE - On the direction of Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, all Churches, Gurdwaras and Hindu temples have been closed in the province till further orders.

All Bishops, Pastors, Pandits or other religious leaders expressed their full confidence on minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, and announced all Churches etc will remain closed on voluntarily basis due to increasing spread of Coronavirus, according to a handout issued on Monday.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that minorities were enjoying fully religious freedom in Pakistan. He said the Punjab government was fully aware of its responsibilities and utilizing all available resources to save the people from corona virus. “It is our collective responsibility as Pakistani to trust the government while it was painful decision to not attend religious activities in worship places”, he added.

The Minister said that Pakistan would overcome the situation soon as it had been witnessed in China, however everyone would have to show patience and trust the government’s efforts aimed to defeat the coronavirus.