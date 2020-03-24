Share:

BEIJING - A flag-hoisting ceremony was held to mark Pakistan Day here at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, on Monday.

The Pakistan Day was celebrated with simplicity in face of the out­break of noval Coronavirus and with the pledge to fight the pan­demic.

The proceedings commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by flag hoisting by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister were also read on this occasion.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his mes­sage highlighted the importance of the 23rd March in our nation­al history as the day when Mus­lims of South Asia resolved to cre­ate a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mo­hammad Ali Jinnah.

He paid rich tribute to the entire leadership of the freedom strug­gle. The President also expressed solidarity with the people of Indi­an occupied Kashmir and assured them of unwavering Pakistani sup­port.

The President urged the nation to remain united in the face of the COVID-19 threat and asked all seg­ments of the society to play their role in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said that history had validated the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for the cre­ation of Pakistan, a separate coun­try for the Muslims where they could live in accordance with their beliefs, traditions and culture.

The Prime Minister expressed full support for the people of In­dian occupied Kashmir under complete curfew since last 231 days, for braving the state op­pression.

He said that Kashmir is an un­finished agenda of the partition of subcontinent and vowed to continue support for the Kash­mir cause. Prime Minister also lauded the resolve of Pakistani nation against the ordeals in the past and urged the nation to show utmost unity, discipline and passion to fight the corona­virus pandemic.

In her address, Ambassador of Pakistan said that 23rd March was a milestone in the history of Pa­kistan which defined the nation’s destiny. She urged to draw inspira­tion from this day and renew the same spirit of commitment.

She lauded the resolve of the Pakistani students in china, espe­cially in Hubei Province for fac­ing the difficult time of COVID-19 and urged upon them to share their experience in china to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with people in Pakistan. She reiterat­ed the resolve of the Pakistani na­tion to fight the coronavirus pan­demic with unity, discipline and determination.

Ambassador Hashmi also high­lighted the importance of Paki­stan-China friendship and said that both countries share the dream of development, peace and security in the region.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, only staff members and their families attended the ceremony.