Amid coronavirus crisis in the country, Pakistan Railways has suspended all passenger train services till March 31.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, Pakistan Railways announced that passengers who have advance booking on suspended trains will be accommodated in other trains of their choice on priority once the train service is resumed. In case of not availing ticket, they will get full refund after resumption of train operations.

The whole country is facing partial lockdown in a bid to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. So far, 892 persons have tested positive and six have died across Pakistan.

All major shopping malls, markets, cinemas are closed and restaurants are directed to give takeaway and delivery services to ensure social distancing to contain COVID-19 virus. Grocery stores, milk shops, tandoors, medical stores and other food shops are exempted from the restrictions.

Earlier on Saturday, the government suspended all international flight operations for the next two weeks. Meanwhile, only a few international flights of Pakistan International Airlines were allowed to return.