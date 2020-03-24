Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary leaders of all political parties have agreed to hold series of meetings in special Parliamentary Committee to discuss situation arising out of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country , so that all possible measures be taken to prevent its outbreak. The Parliamentary parties leaders from Opposition and government of Senate and National Assembly will hold its first meeting tomorrow [Wednesday].

The Parliamentary leaders will discuss the situation and constitute a Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Parliamentary leaders, after constituting a special committee, will discuss impacts of novel Coronavirus on country’ economic situation.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has asked all the Parliamentary leaders to ensure their presence in the meeting to thoroughly discuss the situation of country.

As, different provinces as per situation taking its own measures to deal with the situation. The government has also summoned the army for assistance and decided to close shopping malls, schools, wedding halls etc in different cities.

The Speaker has already requested all parliamentary parties from both National Assembly and Senate to share names for constituting a special parliamentary committee to avoid spread of coronavirus. The political parties’ parliamentary leader will share the names of their representative on Wednesday in the meeting. The Speaker national assembly, in last week, had separately made a telephone calls to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif ,and parliamentary leaders including PML-N’s Khwaja Asif, PPP-P’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mehmood to discuss the situation.

The political parties from government and opposition assured their participation and lauded the steps for making special parliamentary committee on Coronavirus issue.

This committee will be notified as soon the National Assembly Secretariat receives the names of the members from political parties.

The Parliamentary parties from Opposition might give a joint plan to speaker National Assembly in the meeting.