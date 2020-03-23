Share:

“There is no better way to bring people

together than with desserts.”

–Gail Simmons

Turks use pistachio as the main nut in baklava.

Foods do travel. If one goes to an outlet of Kitchen Cuisine or any other bakery in one of the large cities of Pakistan, one sees some new entrees as well behind the glass showcases. One of the most common non-indigenous sweet is baklava; this sweet is popular in the Middle East and Central Asia and Turkey.

The exact origin of baklava is hard to trace. The general perception is that the Assyrians at around 8th century B.C. were the first people who introduced it as a delicacy. In older times the sweet would be baked on special occasions. Baklava was considered a food for the rich until mid-19th century. In Turkey, if one wants to express resentment over ones poor financial condition says, “I am not rich enough to eat baklava and boerek everyday.”

Today, when the world has become a global village, the cultural osmosis has made every delicacy available in virtually every part of the world. For instance, many bakeries in Pakistan are selling baklava and other delicacies of the Middle Eastern origin along with the traditional sweets.