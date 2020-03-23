Share:

Gujranwala-Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah said Monday that all available sources were being utilized for protection of human lives from corona threat and Punjab government was providing food hampers to the families infected people at their homes.

He advised people to remain in isolation while government with the help of philanthropists was providing food hampers to all the isolated persons at their homes. Commissioner highly appreciated jobs of organizations and individuals who were busy to help the affected persons and their families.

The commissioner requested the citizens to save themselves and their families by adopting the preventive measures in respect of corona threat, remain in homes by observing social distancing.

Man awarded death sentence

for raping minor

A Model Court awarded death sentence on three counts to an accused involved in rape and murder of a minor girl.

According to FIR, convict Abdul Ghani, 60, kidnapped an eight-year- old girl Maryam and took her to his home, where he raped the girl and hanged her to death in November, 2019. After completion of hearing process and arguments from both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed Sapra announced death sentence on three counts to the convict and also imposed a fine of Rs one million to the accused.