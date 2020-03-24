Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed provinces to enforce partial lockdown as their prerogative right, but it does not meant curfew on restricting public forcefully inside their homes.

Addressing a Press conference, she said that according to 131-A section, lockdown has been made and Pakistan military has been invited for assistance of civil administration ,adding, that provinces have been allowed to call military assistance in accordance with 245 Section.

She also clarified that the Federal government does not agree with the lockdown as being enforced in Sindh. The government cannot handle intensity of prevailing challenges single handedly until and unless public support is with the government.

Replying to a question, she said that demand and supply gap after rising demand of sanitizers responsible for rising prices of sanitizers in the country.

Responding to another question, she said that everyone should play responsible and individual role to steer the country out of prevailing challenge, adding, that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif aims at taking advantage of his motivated narrative in view of prevailing challenges in the country.

She said that Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza making his best to update media on current situation ,adding, that media should play responsible role in view of Coronavirus pandemic and sensationalism should not be made on this issue. Chances of recovery from CONVID-19 are ranged from 90 per cent to 95 per cent, Firdous said, adding, that media should also project successful recoveries from coronavirus pandemic.

Dr.Firdous said that people should make believe that recovery chances from coronavirus are brighter as this is not a fatal pandemic.

Earlier, she said the nation has to revive the March 23,1940 like spirit of harmony and solidarity at this critical juncture.

She said that March 23 was the day which provided the Muslims a roadmap towards creation of Pakistan. On this fateful day the Muslims of the Sub-continent demanded creation of a separate homeland for Muslims to get rid from British colonialism and Hindus repression, she stated. She paid tributes to the leaders and workers of freedom movement who gave great sacrifices for creation of Pakistan. The Special Assistant also urged the international community to help the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.