Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a comprehensive economic package today to protect the people, industry and the country's economy from the negative impact of coronavirus.

This was stated by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar whilst speaking in a program of Radio Pakistan on Tuesday.

She said this package envisages Ehsaas emergency cash program under which a system of SMS has been developed to reach out to the poor people and help them out at this difficult time.

She said the economic package also includes support for the exporters, small and medium enterprises, daily wagers and farmers. This also comprises a package for the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure supplies of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates.

Responding to a question, Sania Nishtar termed the decision of calling in the Army in support of the civil administration as an important one saying it will help implement government's advisories regarding the coronavirus. She said the federal and provincial governments as well as Pakistan Army are working in close cohesion to fight the coronavirus.

The special assistant said the people adopt the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic.