ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pay­ing rich tributes to Shaheed Dr. Osama Raza said that he has been martyred while trying to save the lives of others. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with the family of Dr. Osama Raza and said that he is a hero of the nation. Every person who sacrifices his or her life for hu­manity is a hero of the nation.