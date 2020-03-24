Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their separate messages on Pakistan Day, have urged the countrymen to show utmost unity, discipline and passion to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has encompassed the globe.

The Prime Minister and the President on Monday paid homage to the founding leaders of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other members of the freedom movement who paved way for an independent homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.

The President and the Prime Minister also expressed unshakable support to the people of occupied Kashmir who had been subjected to inhuman lockdown and communication blockade for over seven months.

The President in his message said nations had to go face difficult times but it was only with unity that they managed a way out. He said that Pakistanis also needed to stand united to fight this pandemic.

The President said it was the responsibility of all segments of society, including Ulema, media and political leaders to play their due role in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the coronavirus. He said doctors and health workers were the first line of defense in this crisis and the nation salutes them for their unrelenting and selfless endeavors.

The Prime Minister in his message requested people to take precautions without getting panicked and that he was personally monitoring the government’s measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Pakistani nation had the capability to face any ordeal and by the grace of Almighty Allah; the nation would stand victorious in this test.

The premier said, “We also laud our Law Enforcement Agencies for their untiring services to protect the motherland from all threats. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us the strength to overcome the challenges.”