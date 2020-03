Share:

The Punjab health department has confirmed that a prisoner in Camp Jail Lahore has been tested positive with Coronavirus on Tuesday.

This prisoner returned from Italy last month and was arrested in a narcotics case, provincial health department said in a statement.

The prisoner who was shifted to jail in the first week of the month had complained of fever on March 18th, jail authorities said.

The prisoner has been shifted to hospital after being tested positive for the virus.