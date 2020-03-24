Share:

PANO AQIL - Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department & Anti-Corruption Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the people of Sindh should trust the provincial government as it is taking all possible steps to protect its people from coronavirus.

Speaking after his arrival here on Monday, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said, “In the prevailing situation, the need is that the people should cooperate with the government of Sindh and remain confined to their homes. With this lockdown, we all may be able to protect ourselves from coronavirus.”

On the occasion, the President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tehsil Pano Aqil, along with the provincial minister, handed as many as 5,000 face masks and 5,000 sanitizers to MS Civil Hospital Dr Ismail Abbasi and Chairman Town Committee Shabbir Sheikh for distributing among the locals. The provincial minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government was busy in taking protective and relief measures for the people of province. Dharejo further stated the Sindh government was working day and night to protect the people, but without the cooperation of the people, complete success cannot be achieved.

“In these difficult times, we have to work with determination and passion,” the provincial minister added.