ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the request of Ministry of Health (MoH) is sending out SMS alerts to people who might have come in contact with Corona Virus affected individuals during travelling or at other places. Through SMS, recepient is being requested to contact nearest health center or emergency services (1166) in case having symptoms such as fever, cough, problem in breathing and pain in body. Message sender appears as ‘Coronaalert’. These messages are not ‘FAKE’ or ‘Spam’ messages. Recipients are requested to follow the advice.