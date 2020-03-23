Share:

ATTOCK/Hafizabad/Sialkot-Punjab cities remained under partial lockdown. Bazzar, market, shopping malls, restaurants, offices and other businesses remained shut. Road looked deserted in different cities.

In Attock district, police started taking action against those violating section 144 and coronavirus preventive measures and booked more than 20 accused in this context.

As per Attock Police PRO Taimoor Alizai, 14 people have been booked by Jand Police including four cattle dealers for arranging cattle market in Domel, Attock City Police booked nine shopkeepers including tailors and tent service dealers for opening shops and Hasanabdal Police booked an accused for arranging Walima of his son in village Kalu Pind.

Meanwhile, police have also intensified patrolling and checking on entry and exit points of the district to maintain law and order and ensure security of the people across the district.

Meanwhile in Hafizabad district, Section 144 CrPC was strictly implemented in the district and all the shopping centres remain closed.

However, cases against 23 shopkeepers were registered at Hafizabad city, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Saddar Hafizabad, Vanike Tarar and Kaleke Mandi police stations for violating the ban and 23 shops were sealed and the owners were arrested.

The city and other towns in the district were virtually remained under lockdown. The law enforcing agencies remained alert and were seen making rounds of different thoroughfares.

Meanwhile, adviser to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq visited Hafizabad Monday evening to see for himself the arrangements made by the district administration to implement the lockdown decision of the government. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration to implement decision of the government.

Addressing local journalists, he called upon them to play their vital role to create awareness among the masses to save them from this fatal virus. He said that all the steps were being taking by the government were to protect the masses from Coronavirus. However, he said that the masses should not be frightened and get panicked and cooperate with the administration for their protection from this menace. He further said that Health Department and District Administration have provided all sort of facilities and medicines in the Isolation Wards and Quarantine Centres setup in the district. He expressed his hope that government with the cooperation of the citizens would overcome the virus as early as possible.

In Sialkot, all roads gave deserted look due to thin traffic. Almost all the shopping plazas, markets, bazaars and offices remained shut in Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur following order of closure due to coronavirus outbreak. People mostly stayed indoors. However, milk, grocery, fruit, vegetables and meat shops, medical store, tandoors and filling stations were open.