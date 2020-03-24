Share:

Punjab on Tuesday reported its first death from the coronavirus in the province as the number of confirmed patients rose to 908 nation wide.

According to provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, the patient was a 57-year-old admitted to Mayo Hospital. She repeated appeals for the public to stay indoors and avoid spreading the virus any further.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country had risen to 908 earlier in the day after Punjab and Sindh reported new cases.

The Punjab Health department also tweeted that the number of confrimed cases in the province stood at 265 after 16 new cases were reported in the province.