Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has initiated ‘Governor Punjab Corona Helpline Call Centre’ to curb cononavirus spread.

People of nine divisions of Punjab and Azad Kashmir can get guidance about corona hazards and its preventive measures from doctors by calling on 0304-1112101 round the clock.

More than 3,000 doctors have got themselves registered to serve at the helpline centre.

According to details, Chaudhry Sarwar has inaugurated ‘Governor Punjab Corona Helpline Call Centre’ at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday.

Talking to media on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that helpline number 0304-1112101 will be connected to 150 phone lines and people can call any time during 24 hours and if anyone wants to get his/her checkup through video call, they can get online through corona telemedicine web portal where doctors are available 24/7 and this facility will also be for the people Azad Kashmir. And any person, calling at the helpline, can also choose the doctor of his/her respective city.He expressed the resolve, “We will fight corona round the clock and will not leave the people alone however 220 million Pakistanis will also have to fulfill their responsibilities by fully adopting preventive measures against coronavirus that is playing havoc in the world and we all have to wage a war against this dreadful virus to save ourselves and our dear ones. We are fighting a very difficult war against an invisible but atrocious enemy.”

He advised the people to take advice/guideline for anti-corona measures only from medical experts and physicians; wash hands frequently; maintain social distancing by at least two meters; and avoid grouping/gathering as there is no other option except victory in this war.

Today doctors and paramedical staff, while putting their lives in danger, are striving to save people from coronavirus at the hospitals, he said and added that if people want to help the doctors and other staff, then they must follow preventive steps against corona and stay home instead of rushing to hospitals.

Alhamdulillah, around 30 corona telemedicine centres are functioning in Punjab today and people are being provided complete guidelines/awareness about anti-corona measures. Number of telemedicine centres are increasing with each passing day, and ‘we will not leave people alone in this time of trial.’