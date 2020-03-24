Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board, as directed by Chief Secretary Punjab, has provided video conferencing facilities to government departments and officials in line with the social distancing protocol of Punjab Government.

As per the new arrangements introduced, officials could conduct and participate in meetings via video conferencing on their laptops, mobiles, or tablets, not only from their offices, but from homes or even cars. It was no longer necessary for the government officials to come to specific government offices in their respected areas for video conference meeting.

This step was taken to ensure smooth operations and to facilitate critical communication despite restricted mobility. Through this extended system, officials can expedite real time exchange of information to counter the threat of Coronavirus and accelerate responses in emergencies.