Man awarded death sentence for raping minor

Gujranwala - A Model Court awarded death sentence on three counts to an accused involved in rape and murder of a minor girl. According to FIR, convict Abdul Ghani, 60, kidnapped an eight-year- old girl Maryam and took her to his home, where he raped the girl and hanged her to death in November, 2019. After completion of hearing process and arguments from both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed Sapra announced death sentence on three counts to the convict and also imposed a fine of Rs one million to the accused.

Two held, arms recovered

Gujranwala - Punjab highway patrol police, during routine checking, recovered illegal arms and arrested two persons. SP Shujaat Ali Rana said in order to control crimes on highways, patrolling police had set up many checkposts in different parts of the region and during search operation police officials had recovered one Kalashnikov from Maskeen Ali and one pistol from Sidriq Masih and got registered cases against them in the concerned police stations.

Another victim of cylinder blast dies

Gujranwala -Death toll has risen to three as another victim of a cylinder blast incident died in hospital. Nine people had received burn injuries in a cylinder blast incident in Qilla Didar Singh last month out of which two victims had already breathed their last in Lahore hospital while another victim Abubakar died yesterday.

Four held for gang-rapping a girl

Gujranwala - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four people for kidnapping and gang-raping a young girl. Police have registered a case against five people and arrested four accused. It was reported that Shazia, a resident of Sheikhupura, was residing in Rahwali at her uncle’s home when accused Saleem, Usman, Adeel, Abdullah kidnapped her and took her to a deserted home where they gang-raped her. They also tortured her brutally. Cantt Police were conducting raids to arrest the fifth accused.

Boy dies in road accident

Gujranwala - A boy was crushed to death by a car while crossing the road here on GT Road Kamoki. It was reported that Ramzan, 14, was crossing the road near Ghala Mandi when a car from Lahore to Gujranwala crushed him to death.