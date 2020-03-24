Share:

LAHORE - Separate operation theaters have been allocated for suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients, who have had an accident and were in need of surgical treatment at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), to avoid delay in carrying out surgery in case of emergency.This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Alfreed Zafar on Monday, while speaking at the occasion of distribution of “Personal Protective Equipment” among doctors at LGH. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr. Rana Mohammad Shafiq, Dr. Irfan Malik, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Saira Akhlaq and other doctors were also present on the occasion.Prof. Alfreed Zafar visited various departments of LGH including the Emergency ward and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements. Principal PGMI said that those coming to the hospital as a result of road accidents and women with complicated pregnancy needed urgent surgery. He said that even in such patients, there might be symptoms of coronavirus, and they would need to be treated separately and operated immediately so that other patients might not be affected by the coronavirus. He said that common flu was not a result coronavirus, but the requirement was that citizens should take precautionary measures. He said that the public should also play their due role in addition to precautionary measures taken by the government. He said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were serving the ailing humanity around the clock and they would continue their services for the people being committed to this noble profession.Later, Principal Prof. Alfreed Zafar received calls from people from different cities on the helpline of Coronavirus information desk and provided advice to the callers regarding the coronavirus disease.