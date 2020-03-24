Share:

LAHORE - Shab-e-Mairaj-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed across the country on Sunday night with respect and religious fervour, although the attendance at most of the mosques remained thin owing to the fear of the spread of COVID-19 and a majority of the faithful offered prayers at home.At a few mosques people gathered after Isha to offer special prayers that continued till Fajr. Special prayers were offered for eradication of coronavirus from the country and welfare of the motherland while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat were arranged at home to mark the holy night.