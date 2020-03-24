Share:

RAWALPINDI - In order to facilitate the stranded passengers at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, government has decided to allow operation of one special flight from Dubai to Islamabad, informed Aviation Division spokesman on Monday. He said that this will be a special flight to Islamabad with about 150 passengers on board.

These passengers were in transit at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, he added.

He said that this flight is expected to arrive at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) at 2:10am on March 24th 2020 (Tuesday).

He said that the passengers will be subject to strict health screening as advised by the Ministry of Health.

It may be noted here that Prime Minister of Pakistan has suspended international flights operation for two weeks as precautionary measure to avoid spread of Coronavirus in the country.