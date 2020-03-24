Share:

In wake of the rapidly growing pandemic, urging restricted activity from the government, Swvl, the leading bus-hailing company in Pakistan, has partnered with multiple social impact businesses and NGOs nationwide to give back to the community.

Approximately 25% of our population lives under the poverty line. With a sizeable chunk of the working population comprising of 'daily wage' or 'shadow workers', there is an impending sense of urgency felt by the community that, if the pandemic continues, the disruption to daily economic activities will push these workers to absolute deprivation.

Saylani welfare trust has recently pledged to provide over a million ration packs to those in need. The robinhood army is a zero-funds organization that works to get surplus food from restaurant and homes to distribute to the less privileged. Inspired by a mother, taken forward by her 3 sons Rizq is on a mission to end hunger.

By partnering up with these platforms Swvl will be able to contribute to the cause by utilizing their extensive route network and bus platform while providing key logistical insights and support to help millions of Pakistanis weather the economic downtime caused by the pandemic.

As per Swvl’s GM Shahzeb Memon, Swvl aims to help the impoverished and downtrodden of our society through the by providing daily ration to millions whose earnings will be hit substantially in these turbulent times. For the company, it is times like these where it feels a greater sense of obligation to help the community that has supported its rise so enthusiastically. With their timely action Swvl, and its partners hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of the underprivileged members of our society.

In other news, Swvl has also set up a comprehensive captain relief package which entails monetary compensation and monthly ration packs.

Please come forward and help this cause! You can now donate dry ration items from your home to Rizq for their campaign 'Rizq Bantnay say barhta hai' to help people affected by the current situation.

All you have to do is fill in the form below and Swvl’s logistics partner will pick up food from your doorstep within 24 hours. Thank you to Swvl and these organizations for making it easier for us all to help out.

To donate money #HungerFreePakistan