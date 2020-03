Share:

Gujranwala - Punjab highway patrol police, during routine checking, recovered illegal arms and arrested two persons. SP Shujaat Ali Rana said in order to control crimes on highways, patrolling police had set up many checkposts in different parts of the region and during search operation police officials had recovered one Kalashnikov from Maskeen Ali and one pistol from Sidriq Masih and got registered cases against them in the concerned police stations.