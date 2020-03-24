Share:

HATTAR - Three armed attackers on Mon­day shot killed two persons, leaving other injured over old land dispute in the jurisdiction of Hattar Police Station.

According to the police, Mahmood Sultan along with his brothers Abid Sultan and Majid Sultan were sitting at a local restaurant of village Gul­lu Hattar when their opponents as named Haq Nawaz, Waqas and Ahsan stormed their entry and opened indiscriminate firing after exchanging of harsh words.

As a result, Abid Sultan and Ehsan Elahi re­ceived number of bullets and died on the spot while Mahmood Sultan received bullet injuries