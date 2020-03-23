Share:

Faisalabad -University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), keeping in view the prevailing situation of coronavirus, has issued directions to the faculty members to start online classes from March 24 (today) thereby to facilitate the students at home and enabling them to continue their studies without visiting the varsity.

A notification issued by the registrar says, “The vice chancellor has directed all faculty members to start online classes from 24th March which will be monitored by Directorate of Academics and Quality Enhancement Cell”.

It further asked the Directorate of Academics and QEC to resolve the bottleneck if any, in consultation with Information Resource Center and Data Bank that will also generate a detailed report to submit before the vice chancellor through directorate of academics. Regarding online classes, UAF VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf (HI) said that the step had been taken to continue the academic activities without allowing any hurdle to disrupt the R&D activities at the varsity.

He directed the faculty members to outreach their academic activities by putting their classes and academic material online through learning management system. Students are advised to contact Director Academics Prof Dr Asif Tanvir and Director QEC Dr. Nisar Ahmad in need of any assistance or guidance.