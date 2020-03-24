Share:

Islamabad/rawalpindi-The district administration along with police on Monday closed all non-essential businesses in Covid-19 lockdown in Bharakahu, a suburb of federal capital.

The move came after over six Coronavirus cases were detected in a group of religious people. They were on a preaching mission in a mosque located at Union Council (UC) Kot Hathyal. Of six Coronavirus infected patients, there were two foreigners.

All of them were moved to National Institute of Health (NIH) by the health authorities for conducting tests and were later shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, according to details.

The patients have been identified as Muhammad Manan and Muhammad Abdullah from Kyrgyzstan, Rustam of Koth Hathyal, Mehar Din and Abdul Wahab hailing from Layya, and Khizer Ali of Okara.

In NIH, all the patients tested positive for Coronavirus and were later on shifted to PIMS for medical treatment. A heavy contingent of police force also rushed to the area and sealed all the roads leading to Barakahu’s UC Koth Hathyal, according to details.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat imposed a complete ban on movement of people in Kot Hathyal, Bharakahu. The ban included travelling/gathering/mixing of any kind.

A notification was also issued in this regard by the DC. Similarly, a heavy contingent of police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have also been deputed, following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, on the routes leading to Bharakahu. The mosque was also sealed by the district authorities.

According to the notification issued by the DC, there has been an alarming increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in federal capital and this increase is expected to rise exponentially if adequate preventive measures are not taken timely. The preventive measures required primarily include prevention of social contacts, gatherings in any form, closure of private and public places except pharmacies, hospitals and medical stores in order to control spread of Covid-19, the notification said.

It further said now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Act 1958, a complete ban is imposed on the movement/entry and existing/mixing/gathering of people until further orders. This ban is imposed on the movement of people on Kiani Road side Koth Hathyal, Bhara Kahu, Islamabad on traveling, gathering, mixing of any kind. Necessary, unavoidable religious gatherings like funeral prayers, burial and related events would be allowed but only with precautionary measures against spread of the disease and a safe distance of 1 meter between the people, the DC said in the notification.

Meanwhile, one person of each family will be exempted from ban and he/she may go out to Bazaar for buying food items and medicines, according to notification.

Talking to media men, ASP Bharakahu Hamza Amman Ullah said a team of 13 religious leaders were on a mission of preaching in Bilal Mosque in the area. He said six members were tested positive for Coronavirus after which the area was sealed. He said a lockdown was put in order in the area while the district administration would conduct the tests of residents of the area.

In Rawalpindi, the district administration suspended Metro Bus Service between the twin cities as precautionary measure to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

Following the orders of government, all the bazaars, markets, shopping malls and markets remained closed. However, bakeries, mutton, meat and poultry shops, fruit and vegetable shops, and milk and grocery stores remained opened. The city’s all major roads were presenting a deserted look as public transport was off the roads. There was a public holiday in the district on eve of Pakistan Day. People remained inside houses.

Incharge Corona Managements Centres/Monitoring and Provincial Minister for Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez along with high ups of district health authorities visited Corona Managements Centres at Sohawa and Jhelum and witnessed the arrangements made for patients there.DC Jhelum Saif Anwar Jhappa, MPA Raja Yawar Kamal, DPO Rana Umer Farooq, DHO Dr Mazhar Hayyat and ADCG Syed Nazarat Hussain briefed the minister on the occasion.

Meanwhile, DC Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq along with VC Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar paid a visit to Quarantine Centre at Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi and reviewed the arrangements there.