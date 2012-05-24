







PESHAWAR - Twelve militants were killed when fighter jets bombed insurgent hideouts in Orakzai tribal agency on Wednesday.

An unspecified number of militants were also reported wounded in the assault that destroyed four hideouts in the tribal region, security sources said. The hideouts were situated in Orakzai’s Mamozai, Sama bazaar and Manzar Taap areas.

Security sources say over 92 per cent of Orakzai has been cleared of militants in the ongoing military operation in the region.