SARGODHA - Three workers lost lives during blasting at a stone-crushing quarry in the hilly area of 116/SB here on Wednesday.

Reportedly, blasting was going for stone-crushing at the quarry when a heavy stone fell down on three workers namely Muhammad Zafar, Muhammad Iftkhar and their unknown colleague. Resultantly, all three died on the spot. Upon information, the rescue teams rushed to the quarry and pulled out the bodies. Meanwhile all workers stopped work over the deaths of their colleague. They also stage a protest against the Mines Welfare Department for not providing safety gear and emergency services to the poor workers.