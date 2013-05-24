

BAHAWALNAGAR/ATTOCK/KHANEWAL

At least 15 persons including four women were killed and 12 others injured in separate incidents of violence, enmity, honour killing and road mishaps over the past 24 hours.

According to detail, two persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries when proclaimed offenders opened indiscriminate firing here in the remit of Takht Mahal Police the other day.

According to details, three persons including Ahmad Ali, Munir and Hanif were sitting under a tree in Chak Noor Mohammad Bhagra when two proclaimed offender namely Maqbool alias Goli and Fiaz alias Fiazi ambushed them. The accused started unprovoked firing and fled the scene on a motorbike. Resultantly Ahmad Ali and Munir died on the spot while Hanif sustained serious injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar. Later, the injured was referred to Bahawalpur in critical condition. The cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, police sources termed the incident as ‘exchange of fire between two groups’ which was denied by the witnesses. They, on the condition of anonymity, said that ‘victims’ were unarmed and could not offer any resistance. It was also learnt that Ahmad Ali was a police informer and had got police protection about a year back. Ahmad Ali also worked for a private News Channel.

In ATTOCK, a teenage boy electrocuted.

As per details, Ansar Mehmood, son of Muhammad Jaffer, a resident of village Surg Pindigheb was electrocuted when he attempted to switch on a pedestal fan at his home. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In TOBA TEK SINGH, A boy who was beaten by his friends in a cricket match died in hospital.

Muhammad Younis of Chak 327/JB informed the City Police that accused Ahmad and Shameer tortured his brother deceased Shan with bats following a row during a cricket match. He later died in hospital. Police have registered case.

In MANDI BAHAUDDIN, the dead body of 60-year-old man was recovered from Jhelum River. Reportedly, residents of Malikwal spotted a dead body floating in the river near Victoria Bridge. On information the Miani Police reached the spot and after recovering the dead body moved it to civil hospital Miani. According to police no marks of torture was found on the dead body. So far the dead body has not been identified.

In another incident an elderly woman died in a road accident. According to details, Sakina Bibi, about 80-year-old, a resident of Phalia Keman was crossing road near Helan Chowk. In the meantime a passenger van coming from Gujrat hit her. As a result she was seriously injured and was moved to THQ Hospital Phalia where she succumbed to injuries. The Phalia police registered case against the van driver.



Meanwhile, a 17 year-old-boy committed suicide.

Reportedly, Khalil, a resident of Kuthala Khurd, a suburban village of Malikwal town got depressed over a domestic dispute and after entering a room in his house locked the door from inside. After sometime family members broke open the door and found Khalil dead hanging with a rope from the ceiling. Police after registering a case were busy investigating the case.

In GUJRANWALA, a man died due to electric flux while changing the switch boar here in Maniwala area.

Reportedly Anwer, 45, a resident of Maniwala died as the electric flux passed through his body killing him when he was changing the electric switch board. The victim was rushed to Civil Hospital but he breathed his last.

In MINCHINABAD, a youth was murdered by his in-laws here the other day.

According to detail, a youth was allegedly murdered by his in-laws at his residence in Choriwala village situated in the remit of Mandi Sadiq Ganj police here the other day.

As per detail, a youth identified as Zahid Waqas, son of Mohammad Waqas, a resident of Choriwala, was murdered by his in-laws.

The victim contracted marriage with a girl namely Ghulam Fatima of the village against the wishes of her parents in January 2013. The family had born a grudge against the youth. They entered his house in the wee hours and attacked, killing him on the spot. The deceased’s wife and mother tried to intervene but they were also not spared by at least dozen attackers armed with weapons. The deceased’s wife and mother also suffered injuries in attack. The attackers, Muhammad Ahmad Watto, Murtaza Watto, Muhammad Iqbal and some others, after the murder, managed to flee from the scene. Later, the dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital for autopsy. The Mandi Sadiq Ganj Police have registered a case against the accused.

Similarly in KHANEWAL, two persons were killed by four unknown car riders near Niazi Chowk here on Thursday.

According to details, four unknown car riders, (registration MLK 9099) opened firing on 43-year-old Nadeem Iqbal, son of Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Chak 22/10R and Malik Safdar, son of Malik Ghourak Amin, a resident of Chak 23/10R. Resultantly both were critically injured and died on the way to hospital. The dead bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after autopsy. The police have registered FIR of the incident and started investigations. According to police source, the incident is the result of old enmity.

In another incident, a woman identified as Manzooran Bibi, wife of Ghulam Rasool died and four other women injured when a passenger van overturned near Chak 27/10 Katcha area on Thursday. The injured were identified as Khursheed Bibi w/o Abdul Razzaq, Mukhtaran Bibi w/o Muhammad Arif, Shamim Bibi w/o Noor Hussain and Naseem Bibi w/o Muhammad Mushtaq, residents of Chak 67/GB. They were shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

In LALAMUSA, a youth, said to be drug addict, allegedly axed to death his father after he admonished him for consuming narcotics here in suburban Mauza Lohsar the other day. Reportedly, Muhammad Anwar and his son Saqib both were drug addits. The incident occurred when they had an altercation over the share of drug which enraged the son who allegedly attacked his father with an axe and cut his head from the neck. The Lalamusa Saddr Police have registered a case against the accused on his mother’s application.

In another incident, an ill-fated mother identified as Sughra Bibi, a resident of Mauza Bashna, was shot dead by his son namely Bilal Iqbal when a gun he was cleaning went off accidentally. The Kharian Saddr Police registered a case against the accused.

Similarly, a man was killed while five passers-by sustained critical bullet injuries when two rival groups exchanged firing here at Sardarpura Chowk the other day.

According to details, the persons of Ehsan Butt and Mubarak groups had an altercation over some petty issue which led a scuffle in which a few men were slightly wounded. This invoked both the groups to armed clash. Meanwhile during cross-fire a young man Muhammad Shahbaz who was trying to calm down the situation and five passers-by including Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Arshid, Irfan Ashraf, Allah Ditta and Sethi Aziz were caught in the firing and injured seriously. They were rushed to Govt Trauma centre where Muhammad Shahbaz alias Pidi expired. Later one of the injured Ehsan was shifted to CMH Kharian Cantt due to his critical condition. The City Police immediately reached the spot and control the situation. The police on the report of Muhammad afzal, brother of slain Shahbaz registered a case against Naeem Sahi, Nadeem Sahi, sons of Riaz Sahi, Ijaz alias Jaja s/o Nazar Sahi, Idrees Sahi and three other unknown accused.