PESHAWAR - As many as four security personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan Saturday.

Official sources said a convoy of security forces was on a routine patrol when a roadside IED planted by miscreants hit their vehicle in the Datta Khel area of the agency.

As a result, four personnel of the security forces were martyred and two injured.

The vehicle was also damaged in the blast. The dead bodies and injured were airlifted to Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

Pakistan Army launched Zarb-e-Azb operation against local and foreign militants in Fata after a deadly attack on the Karachi airport in June last year.

The operation has been intensified following the massacre of over 150 people, mostly students, by Taliban gunmen at an army-run school in Peshawar in December.

FIVE SOLDIERS INJURED IN HANGU ACCIDENT: INP adds: Five security personnel were injured when a vehicle of security forces overturned here on Saturday.

The vehicle carrying security personnel turned turtle due to overspeeding in Dar Sumandari area of Hangu. Five security personnel sustained critical injuries in the accident.

The injured men were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Tal for treatment.