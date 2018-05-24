Share:

SIALKOT - The upgradation process of 305 health facilities has been halted due to the unavailability of funds and red-tapism across Gujranwala Division.

As many as 250 rural health centres (RHCs) and 50 basic health units (BHUs) need upgradation in six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

Besides funds shortage, unnecessary objections have also been raised by the local bureaucracy in Gujranwala Division. As these projects have become the victim of the traditional “red-tapsim”, the local people living in 803 villages of the region have to go to the far-off urban areas for getting medical treatment.

The local people have expressed grave concerns over the step-motherly treatment. They said that the nasty situation should be an eye-opener and point of grave concern the rulers.

According to the local health officials, the buildings of 250 RHCs and 50 BHUs are crumbling which had already been declared dangerous by the Building Department in Gujranwala Division while there are no funds available for their reconstruction.

The local people urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take notice of the miserable situation in the large public interest.

IMPOSTERS HELD: Gepco detected a team of fake media persons while they were checking the electricity meters and demanding big amounts from the consumers.

The imposters would say the consumers they have detected the electricity pilferage from their meters, and then blackmail them to publish news of the pilferage if they do not give them their desired money.

Satrah police registered a case (No.202/2018) under section 420 PPC against accused on the report of Naseer Ahmed, the SDO of Gepco Talwandi Musa Khan Subdivision.

The FIR revealed that some impersonators posing themselves as a mediamen from Gujranwala went to the house of a consumer Syed Ali Hassan at village Dharam Kot, Daska tehsil and asked them that they were the mediamen and they have detected the theft of electricity from their electrical meter. They demanded Rs100,000 for not highlighting the issue in the media.

Meanwhile, some local people informed the Gepco officials, who reached the spot and checked the meter and found no pilferage. On seeing the actual Gepco officials, the accused impersonators fled away. Police registered the case against three accused including rana Arshad with no arrest.

Abettors of Ahsan’s

attacker remanded

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted eight-day judicial remand of four alleged abettors of the accused who attacked Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in village Kanjrur-Shakargarh on May 06, 2018.

Police produced the four alleged facilitators including Shahid Ali, Kashif Mehmood, Azeem Ashraf and Suhail Tariq before the ATC in Gujaranwala amid tight security.

The police told the court that the facilitators were arrested after information given by main accused Abid Hussain. The police said that the accused had confessed to their offence of abetment to attack Ch Ahsan Iqbal for killing him.