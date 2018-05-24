Share:

RAWALPINDI: Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 16 lawbreakers including a one-wheeler besides recovering 250 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 26 rounds, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police netted Inzamam ul Haq for having 250 grams charras. Rattaamral police rounded up Siraj Khokhar with 15 liters liquor and Sabir Khan on recovery of 10 liters liquor. Civil Line police held Suleman with five liters liquor. Meanwhile, New Town police arrested Nabeel, a one-wheeler and impounded his motorcycle. Sadiqabad police nabbed Shafaat Hussain for violating the sound system act.–APP