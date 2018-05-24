Share:

Karachi (PR) - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed their profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the executive committee over the sad demise of mother of Mohammad Anwar Farooqui, publisher Daily Aghaz Karachi who passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

She was the wife of late Mohammad Umer Farooqi, founder of Daily Aghaz.

The APNS office-bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, besides giving courage and patience to bear the loss with fortitude to the bereaved family.