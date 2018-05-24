Share:

ET LOS ANGELES Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on a much-needed vacation soon, but before she goes, Ashton Kutcher wanted to surprise her with an incredible gift.

The “That 70s Show” star stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday with his friend and business partner Guy Oseary.

Kutcher explained that as part of his tech investment ventures with Oseary he had partnered with a payment transfer app called Ripple, and that at the same time they had heard about Portia de Rossi’s gift to Ellen of a wildlife fund to help save gorillas.

The actor revealed to Ellen that he and Oseary decided to team up with Ripple to donate an incredible $4 million to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

Ellen was practically speechless, with tears welling up in her eyes as she pushed a button on the app to transfer the money into the fund’s account.