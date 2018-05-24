Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court Wednesday dismissed application of two PML-N parliamentarians and others against inclusion of Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in the FIR registered against them over charges of taking out rally against the judiciary in Kasur.

The court also recalled interim bails given earlier to the accused including MNA Wasim Akhtar Sheikh and MPA Naeem Safdar till May 23. The court passed the order after hearing the arguments of the prosecution.

During the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo argued that the accused took out the rally at Kashmir Chowk, Kasur, against the institution of judiciary and tried to incite the public. The court earlier had allowed bail to 32 suspects and dismissed the bail petitions of five others.

Police produced MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, municipal chairman Ayaz Khan, vice-chairman Ahmad Latif, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan before the court.

Kasur police registered a case against over 80 persons out of which six were identified as members of the ruling party PML-N. The police booked them under Sections 166, 506, 341, 228 109, 147 and 149 of the PPC.

A Lahore High Court full bench has also been hearing a petition against the accused moved by Kasur District Bar Association President Mirza Naseem. He alleged that the rally was led by PML-N’s MNA Waseem Sajjad and MPA Safdar Ansari while some local leaders of the unions also accompanied them. The bar leader said that by doing so, the protestors committed contempt of court and therefore they must be punished.

He prayed to the court to declare the parliamentarian disqualified and proceed against them in accordance with the law. The same bench had been hearing the petitions against alleged anti-judiciary speeches of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the PML-N.

The bench was also seized with hearing of the petitions against MQM London Chief for his anti-state speeches.

Model Town killings’ case

The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought record of the complaints against barriers put outside the Minhaul Quran secretariat and residence of Dr. Tahirul Qadri and the police contingents reached there to remove the hurdles.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was hearing the appeals regarding the trial court’s proceedings about Model Town incident in which 14 people lost their lives and 85 others got injured.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek/Idara Minhajul Quran had moved the court against an anti-terrorism court for not summoning twelve persons including former PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and others nominated as accused by the party in its private complaint.

PAT’s counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique argued that the Model Town incident was a conspiracy in fact and government was not providing them (appellant) with the documents necessary for the trial. The lawyer said that the barricades outside the residence of Dr. Tahirul Qadri were put on the court orders and the police carried out an illegal operation in the name of encroachment.

At this, the court directed the government to submit complaints about the removal of barricades outside the residence of Idara Minhajul Quran and residence of Dr. Tahirul Qadri. The court also directed the PAT’s counsel to come up with the details of all those people who lost their lives in the incident. The bench summoned the notification regarding appointment of Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera as IGP as well as the copy of the decision wherein Gullu Butt was acquitted.

Prosecutor General of Punjab Eihtesham Qadir Shah and former IGP Sukhera were also present in the court.

The full bench has been taking up the matter on daily basis in compliance of the Supreme Court’s order regarding timely disposal of the matter in question. The CJP had taken notice of the unnecessary delay in the proceedings of the trial court and the high court.

The trial court had turned down the PAT’s complaint regarding summoning leaders of the ruling PML-N including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others. However, the court had summoned 125 officials of police and district government for their trial.

The bench adjourned the hearing for Thursday (today).

