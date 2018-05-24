Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair has said that due to improved law and order, investment in every sector of economy is being made, especially in Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi.

This he said while talking to a three-member delegation of Cargill group led by its group Managing Director Tony Kettinger. Country Head Cargill Imran Nasrullah and Commercial Manager Anas Haroon were also present on the occasion.

The governor further said that investments are directly linked to the law and order situation. In June 2013, at the time of formation of federal government, law & order and energy crisis were threats to Pakistan. “It was the political will of the government which decided to launch a massive operation to improve law and order, which was supported by our law enforcement agencies.”

He said Rangers were given special powers to fix the situation in Karachi as it was declared as one of the most dangerous cities at that time by international media. CPEC projects in energy sector with 34 billion US dollars have started to make the difference with regards to energy portfolio, he opined.

While clarifying the misconception about CPEC, the governor said that the project was not against any country and on the contrary, everyone was welcomed to participate in CPEC. It’s a game changer in real sense and till today as many as 20 billion US dollars investment has been made in various CPEC projects, he added. Zubair said that all macro indications of economy are in positive direction which is a huge success of economic policies of the federal government. Pointing towards the situation of balance of payments. While welcoming Cargill group’s services during last 20 years in the province, the governor assured that every help would be provided to the group to further expand its agri food activities in Port Qasim Industrial area.

Kettinger thanked Zubair for detailed overview of economy. He said that Cargill group was amongst top three global companies of private sector with annual turnover of 100 billion US dollars.

He said that the group is engaged in oil, poultry and animal feed business for last 20 years in Pakistan. International community is fully aware of the potential of Pakistan and no multinational could ignore a market of the size of Pakistan, he observed. He said that Cargill group is seriously planning to expand its operations by investing more in agri food sector.