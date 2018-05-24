Share:

rawalpindi - Police found the bullet-riddled body of a 22-year-old school teacher who went missing mysteriously from his house, informed sources on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Adil Hussain. The dead body was found from Bangyal Sawaan Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat, said the sources. Sources informed that the body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.

A police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Rawat Khizar Hayyat and officials of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Earlier, Waqas Ahmed lodged a complaint with PS Rawat stating that his brother Adil went missing from his house on 22/5/2018. He said Adil was a teacher in a private school. SHO PS Rawat Khizar Hayyat, when contacted, said unknown killers shot Adil and threw his body on a road.

He further said that a local spotted the dead body lying on the road and contacted the police. “It is a blind murder and police have sent the mobile sim of the deceased to obtain call data records for further investigation,” he said. A murder case has been lodged against unknown killers, he further added.