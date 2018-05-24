Share:

Career counselling is playing a vital role in once life. There is a major problem for our youth that they don’t have any guidance any counselling regarding choosing a profession by keeping in view his capabilities, potentialand intrests. Most of the youngsters select the field by following their friends or they can choose the field by long short that it might give him any profit but often it leads to a great loss and wastage of time and money because every profession is not suitable for everyone that’s why the suffer alot. The youngster should be given proper guidence at proper and exact time, when they have need of it as they can choose a right profession and flourish themselves within time by selecting right profession according to their aptitude and intrests and capabilities.

MUSSRAT SOOMRO,

Shikarpur, May 4.