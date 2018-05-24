Share:

Casey throws down gauntlet to PGA rivals

WENTWORTH - Paul Casey warned Rory McIlroy and the rest of the field at the PGA Championship they best not underestimate him on his return to competition from a back problem. The 2009 PGA winner has been suffering from an inflamed back joint and had to withdraw from this month's Tournament Players Championship and has since undergone therapy on the ailment. It was frustrating for the 40-year-old Englishman as he had been in good form on the US Tour this season, the highlight a win in the Valspar Open by one stroke from Patrick Reed, who was to go on and win the Masters a few weeks later, and legend Tiger Woods. Casey said the old adage of beware the injured golfer could apply to him. "Yes. Normally injured golfers are somewhat prepared," said Casey at his eve of tournament press conference.–AFP

Japan’s Koga axed after failed drugs test

TOKYO - Former swimming world champion Junya Koga has been kicked out of the Japan squad for this summer's Asian Games after failing a drug test, officials said Wednesday. The 30-year-old tested positive for traces of banned muscle-building substances, according to the Japan Swimming Federation (JSF). Koga denied taking the substances knowingly but admitted taking a diet of supplements which could have been to blame. He now faces a maximum ban of four years. "I feel ashamed, miserable and frustrated," he said. "I couldn't believe it -- I was in shock, I thought it was some mistake," added Koga. "I didn't know if it was real, or a dream. I never took the substance detected intentionally. But I'm responsible for proving that. To those who support me, I'm deeply sorry," he said.–AFP

Romero out of World Cup with knee injury

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's World Cup preparations suffered a blow on Tuesday as goalkeeper Sergio Romero was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) said. The Manchester United goalkeeper injured his right knee during training in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. "Romero will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia," the AFA said in a statement. Romero, 31, is the most capped goalkeeper in the history of the Argentina national team with 83 appearances and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. The AFA said Romero had suffered a blockage in his right knee and was being evaluated surgically. A replacement will be announced "in the coming days," the statement said.–AFP

Brazilian to train Pak footballers from 25th

LAHORE - Brazilian trainer Jose Roberto Portella will arrive on May 25 to join training camp for Asian Games in order to improve the fitness of Pakistani footballers. The services of Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nagaura has already been acquired. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has said that Pakistan is trying to upgrade standards of football and coaching facilities can play an important role in this regard. “The training camp for the preparation of the Asian Games will start from May 25 in Lahore. Pakistan is making a lot of effort to upgrade football. Brazilian coach and trainer can provide good support. I hope the players would take full advantage of their services and we will see significant improvement in their game and fitness,” he added.–Staff Reporter

1st Ramzan T20 Cricket Cup from June 1

LAHORE - The 1st Ramzan Twenty20 Cricket Cup will commence from June 1 here at Khayaban-e-Amin cricket ground. The teams from across the country are invited to take part in the tournament. Organiser Ali Younis said that best arrangements have been made to conduct the 10-day event in a befitting manner. “The best performers of the tournament will be awarded with cash prizes. The tournament will be played under floodlights as the matches will start after Isha prayer and will continue till Sehr time.” He further said that there is no entry fee and any team from any city can take part in the tournament. It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi is famous for organising Ramzan Floodlight T20 events, but now for the first time, Lahore is going to host such T20 floodlight activity.–Staff Reporter