ISLAMABAD - The last Central Development Working Party (CDWP), of the present government, will Thursday (today) consider 33 projects worth Rs 632 billion including the phase-I of up-gradation of Pakistan Railway Mainline-I.

According the agenda of the meeting available with The Nation, the CDWP will also discuss Peshawar Torkham Motorway Project (47.55 KM) as part of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC) Rs 49798 million.

According the agenda five projects of Transport and Communication sector will be presented in the CDWP which include up-gradation of Pakistan Railway's existing Mainline-I (ML-I) Rs 451024 million, construction of Peshawar Torkham Motorway Project (47.55 KM) as part of KPEC Rs 49798 million, Dualization of Mardan Swabi Road Rs 9550 million, KPEC project -component-II Rs 7920 million and up-gradation/construction of Sher Shah Suri Road from Begum Kot to Sheikhupura-Muridke Road Rs 4722.024 million.

Up-gradation of ML-I of Pakistan Railways (Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian) and establishment of dry port near Havelian is an Early Harvest Project under CPEC framework.

The ML-I project is 1876 kilometres and it has been divided into two phases, Phase-I and Phase-II. The project starting from Karachi passes through Hyderabad, Rhori, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian and the total cost of the both the phases is $8.2 billion. The cost of the phase-I is Rs 451024 million.

In energy sector three projects are coming to CDWP which includes Dargai Hydro Electric Power Station, Rs 3098.612 million, 26 MW Hydro Power Project Shagarthang, Skardu (2nd revised) Rs 9180.105 million and 30 MW Hydropower project Ghowari Rs 7985.637 million, said the agenda.

In water resources feasibility study and detailed design of Baber Kach Dam on Nari River, Rs 75.072 million, Chao Tangi Small dam, South Waziristan Agency Rs 994.01 million and Baluchistan Water Resource development project Rs 15526 million.

In environment three projects are coming to CDWP which include Disaster Risk Management(DRM) Rs 10176.120 million and a project of Aviation Division related to the strengthening of early warning system of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Rs 12942 million.

Two projects of Information Technology sector is being presented to the CDWP which are Punjab Police Integrated Command Control Communication (PPIC3) Centre Lahore Rs 14527.799 million, and Establishment of Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) Rs 15863.940 million.

In Physical Planning and Housing, four projects are coming to CDWP for consideration which include the construction of Joint Intelligence Directorate in NACTA Headquarter Islamabad, Rs 400 million, construction of auditorium hall at Pakistan Marine Academy at Maripur Road Karachi Rs 177.204 million, extension of presidential flats at Pakistan Marine Academy at Maripur Road Karachi Rs 190.345 million and project readiness financing (PRF) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intermediate cities improvement investment project Rs 132 million.

In agriculture and food strengthening/ up-gradation of agriculture and livestock research system of Arid Zone Research Institute Umerkot Sindh Rs 598.592 million.

In governance two projects including capacity building of officer of economist group of Ministry of Planning, Development and reforms Rs 782 million and establishment of Special Protection Unit in AJK Rs 1038.557 million is also coming to CDWP.

In culture sports and tourism sector the project of laying of synthetic hockey turf at Gilgit Rs 123.713 million will be presented before CDWP. The project of the Punjab government for the strengthening of social protection delivery and capacity building of Punjab social protection $50 million will also be presented in the CDWP.

The project of Federal Nutrition Programme Rs 248.045 million is also being presented to the CDWP.